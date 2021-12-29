To The Daily Sun,
I found the story about the acquisition of a "no-till seeder" by Belknap County for the shared use by farmers to be quite rich — perhaps comical if it wasn't so maddening. Hopefully the county won't lose track of THIS one and let it rot like the last one they had. "What's that, Doug? You mean we already had one of these?" Yes. Belknap County had a very high quality "no-till seeder" for "shared use" and it ended up getting lost for a while, as a farmer "borrowed" it and never returned it. The county, being a government entity, as one expects, lacked anyone that actually cared enough to take care of such things and it disappeared. By the time a friend located it, the unit was basically unusable, having been left outside and uncared for. How do I know this? He ended up obtaining it and I refurbished it, after the county declined interest in having it fixed themselves. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. "Oh but Doug, it will be DIFFERENT this time." Guaranteed if someone looks in on this in five years, the thing will be missing, or junk.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
