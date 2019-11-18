To The Daily Sun,
For the past eight years, businesses and individuals have generously donated to “Turn Up The Heat”, an event that raises funds for our neighbors in Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough. The volunteer committee, women from these three towns and beyond, have donated their time, talent, and treasure as well to make this effort a real success. These funds help our neighbors keep warm in the winter months by providing fuel assistance.
With some funds yet to be spent down by the communities this year, we’ve decided to wait till 2021 for our next fuel-raiser. Many thanks to all who have helped make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.
Jeanie Forrester
On behalf of the Turn Up The Heat Fuel-Raiser Committee
Meredith
