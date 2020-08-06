To The Daily Sun,
The Lakes Region is losing two of our finest community champions with the transfer of Captain Scott and Captain Nora McNeil to their new posting at the Manchester Salvation Army. I had the pleasure of working with both Scott and Nora when I chaired the annual Turkey Plunge Fundraiser for several years. They epitomized what compassionate, caring and involved leadership is all about.
Scott and Nora were always prepared for our meetings, brought innovative ideas to the table and were absolutely grounded in translating actions into direct support for our neighbors in need. The Daily Sun, in two articles, summarized well all that these two individuals did for our community during their tenure as commanders of our local Salvation Army. Key among those traits were Scott and Nora’s absolute dedication to improving lives through compassionate, constructive support for those in need. They will certainly be missed as they assume new roles and new challenges in Manchester. Godspeed and thank you captains.
Donald Morrissey
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.