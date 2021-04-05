To The Daily Sun,
It is a relief to know that grownups are back in charge. The head grownup has now signed about 50 executive orders, 22 to immediately reverse actions of the Trump administration. Nine of the first 11 were to reverse immigration policy, which immediately destroyed the most secure Southern border in recent years. How is that working out? Construction of the wall was halted. The Border Patrol was quickly overwhelmed and 170 thousand migrants were apprehended in March alone. This included 18,000 unaccompanied minors and children as young as 3. All available facilities to accommodate them were overwhelmed and they are living in squalor without a peep from the MSM. Biden’s answer is to build more facilities and move as many as possible into the US interior to become a burden on a community near you.
Biden was also happy to boast about signing the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief “ package. Printed reports show that it actually contains about 9 percent of anything related to COVID relief. The rest, which used to be known as “pork,” contains the usual payoffs to the politicians and the large donors pet projects. Now there is another $2 trillion “infrastructure” bill proposed. Biden plans to pay for this thru a heavy increase in corporate taxes. Sounds good, but, as we all know, corporate taxes are just passed down to the consumers of their goods and services. That’s us folks!! A reading of this bill shows another pretty label hiding another huge payoff to the unions, politicians' projects and large donors to the Democratic party. Only (only?) about $175 billion is slated for recognizable infrastructure.
Our trusty Congress throws these figures around with glee, but even a billion is a difficult number for us, the eventual payers, to comprehend. I recently read of one way to put a billion into perspective. Just remember that a trillion is a thousand times larger. Here goes: A billion seconds ago, it was 1991. A billion minutes ago, Jesus walked the earth. A billion hours ago, our ancestors were living in the Stone Age. A billion days ago, no one walked on the earth on two feet. A billion dollars ago was only 8 hours and 20 minutes at the rate that our government is spending your money.
Yes indeed, it is good to know that the country is in safe hands.
Donald Lockwood
Laconia
