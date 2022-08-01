To The Daily Sun,
It will be interesting to see if the Belknap County Delegation does its real job at the meeting. That would be to select the best qualified candidate for the vacant position on the Gunstock Area Commission rather than another hand-picked crony of Delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia. Perhaps enough members of the delegation will recognize the severe damage being done, to Gunstock, by several of their latest selections. They were hand picked, by Sylvia, to forward his personal agenda, not the best interests of the Gunstock Area. It is obvious to all how that turned out.
