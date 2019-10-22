To The Daily Sun,
While reading Tuesday's edition, and hearing Peter Spanos and his supporters speak, I was amazed to learn that "sanctuary city" was the big issue that should determine our mayoral election. I had never thought of this being a problem, especially considering the city is 97 percent caucasian. Maybe we are worried about those illegal Canadian's sneaking across the border?
Furthermore, THIS is what they view as the major decision affecting our city? Not the Homeless WHITE population living in makeshift tent cities on our lakefronts? Not the generation of our youth being erased by the current opioid epidemic?
Perhaps their anger is that Andrew Hosmer has not spoken out against this imaginary problem. Perhaps they expect him to put out a statement regarding his stance on a variety on non-relevant issues; but then I want the same from Mr. Spanos. I know he had a Chick-fil-A come to PumpkinFest, are we to assume he believes their chicken sandwich is better than Popeyes? This is very important to me when I am in the voting booth. Where does he stand on Coke vs Pepsi?
I could care less how Mr. Hosmer responds to a hypothetical, irrelevant issue like "sanctuary cities." I know he has a vision for the city of Laconia. As a prosecutor, he has first hand knowledge of the downward spiral of drug use, and trust him to work towards a solution. As a business owner, I trust he has the know-how to increase business development in the community. Finally, as a person, I know he has the intelligence and compassion to realize that we need to work together to solve our problems.
We need to help each other to become a stronger community. All these reasons and more are why I will be voting for Andrew Hosmer for mayor.
Jeremy Kercheval
Laconia
