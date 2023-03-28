Unscrupulous and envious people see the American people’s freedoms and prosperity as obstacles to their personal ambitions. Politicians, their friends, and supporters hype climate alarmism to scare Americans into surrendering their freedoms and prosperity.
These unscrupulous people will make Americans suffer today to address a new climate scare occurring after most of us are dead in 2100.
But if they finally are making an accurate prediction, would it be a disaster if Concord’s average temperature were like Philadelphia’s? Or if New Hampshire’s temperature (43.8 degrees) was like Connecticut’s (49.0, https://tinyurl.com/yckd6m29)? No. Human civilizations flourish in much warmer areas, e.g., Cairo, Egypt — 71.7 degrees.
No one claims that humans can stop the climate from changing. We can only not contribute to it. But wasting wealth on their proposed phony schemes will make humans less able to adapt to however the climate changes.
Their new demand is to achieve “net zero” (CO2 emissions) by 2050. This will cost Americans about an extra $2 trillion annually for the next 25 years (Senate testimony: https://tinyurl.com/2aaa6b5e); probably for no benefit.
Their new scheme to take Americans' money and freedom is called “carbon pricing”; it’s a tax which increases the cost of fossil fuels to force people to use alternatives. They promise to return this tax money to the people (after deducting administration costs).
Biden’s attack on our energy independence demonstrated that increased energy costs ripples throughout the economy, driving up everything’s cost. Any carbon tax money refunded will be minor compared with the large cost of living caused by their scam.
Climate alarmism and the carbon pricing scheme are intended to enrich the politicians and their rich friends, while most Americans get poorer and less free.
