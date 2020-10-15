To The Daily Sun,
A letter in the October 14 issue says that wearing masks is fear-based. It mentions that the survival rate for Covid19 is very high. At the same time, cases are spiking in many states, including New Hampshire, and surviving Covid-19 can be a long and painful process.
I don't like wearing a mask, but I do, out of respect for other people, as well as myself.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
