To The Daily Sun,
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, will drive down America's carbon pollution and bring climate change under control, while unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity. It’s:
• Effective. This policy will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years. It’s supported by economists and scientists as simple, comprehensive, and effective.
• Good for people. This policy will improve health and save lives by reducing pollution that Americans breathe. Additionally, the carbon dividend puts money directly into people’s pockets every month to spend as they see fit, helping low and middle income Americans.
• Good for the economy. Will create 2.1 million new jobs, thanks to economic growth in local communities across America.
• Bipartisan. Republicans and Democrats are both on board, cosponsoring this bill together. The majority of Americans support Congress taking action on climate change, including more than half of Republicans. Solving climate change is too urgent to get caught up in partisan politics.
• Revenue neutral. The fees collected on carbon emissions will be allocated to all Americans to spend any way they choose. The government will not keep any of the fees collected, so the size of the government will not grow.
Sources for statistics available at: energyinnovationact.org/data-sources
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
