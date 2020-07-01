To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to the letter from Bob (and Weave) Giuda, we know the sound of one hand clapping — him patting himself on the back. Senator Giuda does not, however, tell us how he divined that his constituents clamored for him to lead the charge for the repeal of the death penalty in New Hampshire.
Between the vapidity of Senator Giuda and the numb arrogance of Mr. DeVoy, Republicans must choose wisely.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
