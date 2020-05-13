To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to Roberta Baker for a well written article on area nursing homes during this trying period. I have nothing but admiration for the administrators and staff who are dedicated to helping our most vulnerable. Since we cannot give them a hug, our warm thoughts will have to suffice.
Also noted is the difference between these fine folks doing a difficult job and the politicians who should not be employed in any capacity.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
