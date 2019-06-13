To The Daily Sun,
The city of Laconia currently faces a monumental challenge and threat to its historical identity — a vital link to its past as well as a beacon to its future. Bishop Libasci’s decision to render St Joseph’s church as expendable, hence consigning it to a pile of rubble, threatens Laconia’s heritage and imperils the future safety of all of the city’s historical edifices. But it is not too late to save St. Joseph’s church and prevent future threats to like properties.
I urge all who share these concerns to contact the diocese in Manchester to forcefully articulate their objections to the demolition directive and also support efforts to create a preservation commission here in Laconia.
The scheduled destruction of St Joseph’s church is dangerous, insensitive, and shortsighted. If we join together and resist now, the legacy of Laconia’s past will be safeguarded for generations to come, and will become our legacy.
Rep. Peter J Spanos
Laconia
