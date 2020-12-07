To The Daily Sun,
I see that Laconia is planning to shut down Court Street this spring to rebuild a small bridge that Durkee Brook drains through, and will take up to 30 days if not more to do the work. That means shutting down Court Street for that time and detouring all traffic. This seems to me as a huge was of time and money. I feel this could be done by using a precast box culvert that may take a week to remove and replace. I am not sure if this was ever brought up or not, but if not it should be looked at and see if it is can be done or not with a large box culvert, which is used all over the state for streams running under highways. They are precast, made off-site, trucked in and placed in the new location, then back filled.
Dennis Grimes
Belmont
