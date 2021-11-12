To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my disappointment with the Belknap County Delegation's decision to hold a public meeting to vote out three well-respected Gunstock Commissioners this Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. without allowing any public comment during the meeting. The public was invited to privately write letters to our delegation members to express our opinion and of course we can submit letters to the editor. What is missing from this approach is the opportunity to ask questions and see evidence about the information that is being shared about the commissioners and the true fiscal impact of Gunstock Mountain Resort. Old facts are being touted as current burdens and what is also missing is the payments made to Belknap County that are a percentage share of the profits. This fact was missing from Mr. Norm Silber’s letter about the facts. It would be more helpful to have the complete facts with total transparency. Instead of just listing what the current liabilities are for Gunstock, how about also sharing Gunstock’s financial strength over the years, on-time payments, and debt reduction strategies.
Here is my understanding: the county and taxpayers are not experiencing Gunstock’s “liabilities” as a burden because Gunstock is self-sufficient as an operation and has been for years. I further understand that Gunstock has not had to borrow money against its line of credit to help bridge the off-season months in two years. Without public comment, we do not get to ask such questions publicly.
Let the people of Belknap County have the opportunity to publicly discuss, to ask questions, and to be fully informed. As a Belknap County resident for over 30 years, I expect our elected delegation members to fairly represent their constituents. We don’t have to agree with each other, but we do have to be allowed the open forum for which our democratic process was created.
I encourage all members of the public to attend this meeting, to write letters to the delegation members, and to remember how you are represented next election day.
Denise Sleeper
Laconia
