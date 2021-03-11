To The Daily Sun,
Belmont’s voters took a clear stance on the importance of Belmont’s open spaces by defeating Article 25, which would have decreased conservation funding from 100 percent to 50 percent. Residents value our natural resources and wish to maintain Belmont’s rural character. Protecting and preserving nature ensures the long-term health of people and our economy. This vote tells me that Belmont residents are forward-thinking and realize that a healthy environment is not a frivolous goal; rather, being good stewards of our water, wildlife habitat, forests, farms, and recreational opportunities are essential if we want our home town to remain a special place to work and live for generations to come. Thank you!
Denise L. Naiva
Chair, Belmont Conservation Commission
