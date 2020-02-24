To The Daily Sun,
The Democrat Presidential “debaters” were amusing, maligning and nasty to each other rather than Republicans for a change, until I remembered that they influence government policies and one might become President.
What sane person would trust Democrats again with our healthcare? Their Obamacare promises were lies; Obamacare didn’t reduce but increased premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. A few million people got free or low-cost health insurance but the 150 million previously insured Americans were hurt (except the politicians who exempted themselves from Obamacare).
Seniors beware, Mayor Bloomberg agrees with Obama and Obamacare’s architect that elderly people with health issues should be given pain killers but denied real treatment.
Bernie Sanders complains about the healthcare industry’s $100 billion profit which resulted from investments that improve and extend peoples’ lives. Profits are distributed as taxes, dividends on which people pay taxes, and re-invested to find new treatments to help more people. But the healthcare industry profits are dwarfed by the waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicare and Medicaid, which former Attorney General Eric Holder suggests costs taxpayers $60 to $90 billion EACH annually (https://tinyurl.com/tgllm6r).
Democrats apparently think we haven’t seen how the $15 minimum wage hurts workers (e.g., Seattle): People lose work hours, benefits, and/or jobs. After Bernie Sanders was embarrassed into paying his employees $15 an hour, he cut their work hours!
Democrat politicians love illegal aliens, even drunk drivers and felons whom they protect, more than you and your children. They want open borders, millions more people who depress wages, degrade our children’s schools, and get welfare, housing, and free healthcare. Democrats don’t care about the Americans they hurt or our increased taxes.
Democrats condemn, rather than improve, the policy of taking guns from criminals which reduced homicides by 50-80% in NYC, but they demand that SWAT teams raid the homes of, and take legally obtained guns, from people accused of no crimes. These raids won’t reduce the homicide rate, but they might kill more innocent people. Obviously saving lives isn’t what Democrats care about.
Democrats criticize the companies, their owners, and their millionaire/billionaire creators that offer wonderful choices of goods and services at affordable prices, e.g., food, energy, drug/healthcare/health insurance, and tech companies. These candidates, with almost 100 years in elected offices in Washington, only stifle those companies and condemn their creators.
Democrat politicians lust for control over you and the fruits of your labor; they’ll promise anything to get that power. But, they have little interest in enabling what most Americans want: to support themselves; live in a safe neighborhood; send their children to good, safe schools; see a better future; and be left alone by government.
Don Ewing
Meredith
