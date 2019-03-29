To The Daily Sun,
Now that Trump has been loudly declared not guilty of colluding with the Russians by Robert Mueller, two conclusions are absolutely certain:
1. The EXCUSE, RUSE, and RED HERRING Democrats put forth from the first hours after Trump’s upset victory was then ,and is NOW 100 percent certified BS. Democrats lost fair and square. As usual, they lack the SPINE, HONESTY and INTEGRITY to admit it. Democrats have consumed themselves with TRUMP HATE from the start. They have spread the FAKE, Trump collusion THEORY for two years in hopes of an election advantage in 2020.
Democrats know they can’t get elected on their ZANYY, FARSICAL, EVERYTHING FREE, SOCIALISM AGENDA so they push the HATE TRUMP hot button. That’s the below the belt button that brings these idiots to an instant political climax. Trump, the president who has produced the lowest unemployment numbers in the past 50 years, including for both blacks and low end wage earners. Trump the president who will soon announce he has accomplished the LONGEST economic expansion in Americas 250 year history. Obama didn’t make your life better, but TRUMP sure as hell has!
2. That team Obama/Hillary backed by the great James Bond-like spy chief’s likely orchestrated and coordinated to SPY on TRUMP and his election team is now far more than a possibility. It’s a CERTAINTY. Mueller’s exoneration of TRUMP means government, UNDER OBAMA, to it’s highest rafters, were SUCKERED, VOLUNTARILY and WILLINGLY into believing the infamous FULLY FAKE, STEELE DOSSIER was genuine, expressly for POLITICAL purposes. Political HACKS like Obama and HILLARY would have jumped at the chance for “government cover" like the Russia collusion offered in order to SPY on their political opponent Trump in an instant; he was rising strongly in the polls at the time.
Mr. and Mrs. America we have been duped and screwed-over by Democrats in their scorched-earth determination to win every election at ANY COST. Not Only by Obama and Hillary but by EVERY TOP American SPY CHIEF, including James Comey, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe and John Brennan. These spy chiefs all hate Trump. In fact Brennan yelled Trump was a TRAITOR on numerous occasions. It is clear in various ways these people all conspired to get near impossible FISA wire taps on Trump and all Trump’s entire election team using the FULLY FAKE STEELE DOSSIER as proof of need. The Steele document was as fake as a three dollar bill. As see through as a honeymoon negligee, paid for by Democrats, handed to the SPY CHIEF DUNCES who all then WINKED. That’s the REAL crime that’s been committed.
If we don’t seek out the guilty in this, and put them in jail to ROT, this CRIMINALITY will happen again by another president who can’t wait to SPY on his political opponent the same way Obama and Hillary couldn’t.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
Great article = completely true.
