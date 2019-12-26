The Democrats know that their chances of beating Donald Trump with this current crop of nominees is slim and none. And I think I just saw Slim ride off into the sunset with his trusted steed, “Impeachment”.
As Charlie Kirk has reminded us, President Trump took on “two ruling-class dynasties, the media and the Deep State”. Trump has taken on the D.C. elite establishment in a way no established politician would have dared to do in their wildest dreams. Can you just imagine if the Republicans had done what the Democrats did to journalist John Solomon and others, by releasing the phone records of members of the press? The Democrats, now soaked in the corruption of progressive leftism, are devoid of morals and scruples. Saul Alinksy stands tall in their eyes because it appears that they have memorized his “Rules for Radicals” playbook.
As Dan Bongino makes crystal clear, “it was the Democrats who colluded with the Russian sources to take out their political opponents and then they just erased their names and put Trump's name in there”. They have done the same thing with this ridiculous Ukraine hoax. And the idiotic, ideologically driven mainstream media just swallows it whole, and regurgitates it to their ideologically ignorant fan base, without verifying if any of these accusations have any basis in fact. So now it seems the Democrats are afraid to transmit their shoddy and shameless, clown show production to the Senate. Apparently, even partisan rage has its feckless limits.
Froma Harrop’s column in the Dec. 19 Daily Sun had this lovely little declaration: “Clinton beat Trump by nearly 3 million votes — despite the left’s demonization of her, its talking points picked up by Trump and his Russians. The undemocratic Electoral College elected Trump, not American voters.”
What apparently is lost on Froma is that being anti-democratic is a good thing when it comes to our Electoral College. Our founders gave us a Republic, not a Democracy. That was to Constitutionally protect and preserve us our lives, our liberty and our property. I believe it was created to protect our unalienable rights from direct democratic usurpation. Apparently, Ms. Harrop thinks it better if only New York, California, Illinois, and Florida decide our elections, and the rest of the country can go pound sand because progressive leftism is uh, democratic and what is best for the American people. Uh huh.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
