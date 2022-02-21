To The Daily Sun,
As far as the drag show thing goes, if you like it, go to it, support it. If you don't, then don't go and don't support it. As long as those people are happy doing what they're doing, and it's not hurting anybody, then what's the problem? People get way too offended over nothing. If you don't like the photo, then turn the page or don't read the paper. If you don't like something, don't look at it. The people in the photos had all their bits covered, big deal.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
