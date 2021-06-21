To The Daily Sun,
Juneteenth is now a National Holiday celebrating Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which declared, “all persons held as slaves within any State…shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
Despite this, Black people were murdered and brutalized for many, many years afterwards including the now-infamous Tulsa Race Massacre. It took another 84 years for Tulsa to officially acknowledge this one event and offer apologies and reparations.
In the meantime there have been hundreds and hundreds of riots, lynchings, and beatings all derived from mob violence. The events at Selma, Alabama, and all over the country were caused by mobs of both police and citizens. As was the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally caused by a Neo-Nazi mob. So, too, was the Jan. 6 insurrection a mob.
I had chills up my spine when I read about the events of the Laconia School Board and the unruly behavior of people attacking the board and administration. This was not a one-time situation. This happened last month at the City Council when Councilor Cheney demanded to know what the schools were doing about critical race theory. This is happening in Concord, where Republicans are attempting to cancel our free speech rights to talk about just about anything they don’t like.
Most of what Republicans (and the Tea Party) don’t want to talk about is the dreadful history of mistreatment and murder of Black people, Native Americans, and many other groups. What is behind the mistreatment? There could be many reasons, but instead Republicans would prefer a riot or a mob or an insurrection to a peaceful discussion.
I expect we are going to see a lot more of this mob mentality because it is part of the Republican playbook for, they hope, winning the election this fall, in 2022, and in 2024. You see, they really have nothing to offer except violence toward others and even their own. They would prefer yelling and screaming and attacks to reasoned discourse.
We saw this tactic in 2010 when Republicans and the Tea Party, mad that finally President Obama was able to get the Affordable Care Act passed, decided to launch an all-out war. They won that battle but after six years they lost the war because they could not come up with a single idea to replace Obama Care despite having a majority of Congress and the President.
What Republicans have perfected is violence and intimidation to gain and keep power. I hope Laconia is better than any more of this mob mentality.
David Stamps
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.