To The Daily Sun,
The state primary has passed and I thank the voters in the Democratic primary for choosing me as one of their candidates for the N.H. House of Representatives for Laconia. I’ve been elected to this position five different times in the past and I have mostly served as a member of the House Finance Committee, this term as vice chairman of that committee.
While my committee assignments have involved serious policy issues and large sums of money, I have always made it my business to focus on issues that are important to us as citizens of Laconia because I represent all of us as the members of the Laconia community. For example, we have recently been faced with issues involving the former Laconia State School property which are unresolved. We need to be sure this property, belonging to the state, does not become a liability for Laconia.
Please give me the opportunity to continue serving you as a state representative.
Rep. David O. Huot
Laconia
