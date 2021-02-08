To The Daily Sun,
It’s difficult to understand the reasoning behind the actions of our elected state representatives, especially when it come to people’s healthcare. One must usually “follow the money” to gain an understanding. Readers really need to contact their House and Senate representatives to voice objection to HB602 - an act relative to reimbursements for telemedicine.
New Hampshire lawmakers held a hearing last week on a bill that would roll back provisions safeguarding telehealth coverage in the state. The bill, sponsored by three Republican state legislators, would eliminate coverage for audio-only (telephone) services. This bill discriminates against people who are not able to access the internet or who do not have the equipment or knowledge to access video/audio care with their doctors, clinicians, or therapists. HB 602 is cosponsored by Reps. Jess Edwards, R-Rockingham; John Hunt, R-Cheshire; and Jason Osborne, R-Rockingham. It strikes the wording of existing statutes requiring Medicaid and private insurers to provide coverage on the same basis as in-person services along with other restrictions that would create a barrier to individuals seeking quality healthcare. This tells me the insurance lobby is at work here in a very visible attempt to avoid paying providers for services rendered. Follow the money.
The bill would also explicitly exclude telephone services from the definition of telemedicine regarding insurance coverage. The key wording is, “’Telemedicine’ shall not include the use of audio-only telephone or facsimile.” Somewhat confusingly, Edwards was among the cosponsors of the 2020 law that extended payment parity for telehealth coverage in the first place. Telehealth advocates have repeatedly stressed the importance of telephone coverage, especially for patients who do not have access to high-quality broadband.
I would not be surprised if the Belknap County Delegation got on this train without understanding, or worse, ignoring, the situation that exists in the Lakes Region.
1. Broadband equity and equality does not exist in the Lakes Region. There are more have-nots than haves. Taking telephone telehealth off the table is a clear hardship to many in the region.
2. Removing telephone telehealth may result in people avoiding essential health care. COVID-19 has influenced people’s interest in visiting a doctor or dentist’s office.
3. Targeting Medicaid, which has enabled many Granite Staters access to health care, will restrict that access. It’s this population that will suffer a double whammy – no broadband and loss of a valuable access/insurance option.
4. Even those of us that have broadband, Medicare, or other private insurance will lose an effective and efficient method of healthcare delivery that enhances access especially distant specialty providers.
Don’t let this one slip by unnoticed.
David Katz
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.