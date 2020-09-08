To The Daily Sun,
My mother served as an Army nurse in Europe during WWII, service for which she was awarded a Bronze Star. My father saw action in the same war in the Solomon Islands and Philippines. Two of my uncles were wounded in action, one at Normandy, and one at the Battle of the Bulge. The latter one was also captured by the Germans and served the remainder of the war in a German POW camp. My father-in-law fought the Japanese in the Aleutian Islands, an experience from which he suffered from PTSD for the rest of his life.
These family members are all heroes for their courageous service. But just as he denigrated John McCain as a loser for getting shot down and captured in Vietnam, Donald Trump would label all of my family heroes as suckers and losers; suckers for having served and losers for their wounds, long- and short-term. I can think of no man who is less qualified to lead our military as commander-in-chief than our draft-dodging, porn star wannabe president.
David Drapcho
Sandwich
