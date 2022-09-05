I am running for State Senate District 2. As a fiscal conservative, I want the government to be efficient and protect our rights. As a current business owner for 33 years, I am concerned with our economic future.
The state’s continued policy of downshifting costs to municipalities and counties needs to be addressed. A change in policies is the only way to reduce costs. Business owners learn to adapt to survive. I believe government needs be just as resilient to promote savings.
I will not support an income or sales tax.
I will promote welfare reform.
I will support education, mental health and drug treatment programs.
I will support the Second Amendment and will defend all our constitutional rights.
I will support election reform and a parental bill of rights.
I am a retired U.S. Army colonel with 30 years of service. I am running for the state Senate to make the great state of New Hampshire work for you. I ask you to please vote for me Tuesday, Sept. 13, as your state senator in District 2.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.