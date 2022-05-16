To The Daily Sun,
I write to ask the support of your readers who get their power from the NH Electric Co-op. I’m running for a seat on the Co-op’s board of directors. Members have until June 8 to vote by paper ballot or online.
It’s a critical time for the Co-op. It must manage its electric utility business while fostering clean energy goals and keeping rates as low as possible. Meanwhile, the Co-op has taken up the challenge to bring broadband to internet-starved members in its 118-town service area.
I’m a strong supporter of the broadband venture. The need is great, the opportunity priceless. New Hampshire is set to get at least $220 million in federal subsidy for rural broadband, and the Co-op is well-positioned to win a substantial chunk of these funds. Already it has brought fiber-optic service to four towns, with two more coming online this summer. Recently it decided to build service to 32 Grafton County towns, with plans to expand to Belknap and Carroll Counties and points south.
To accomplish this the Co-op needs to accelerate its efforts to match the increasing pace of broadband development in the coming months and years. I pledge to support that effort wholeheartedly. I’m proud to have the backing of NH Broadband Advocates, the grass-roots group that has encouraged the Co-op's implementation of broadband.
On the electric utility side, I bring experience that began when I served as a line worker and utility planner while earning my bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. As a tax and business attorney for over 40 years, I represented cooperatives and energy companies. I firmly believe in the cooperative model.
I hope to become a director of NHEC to help it meet the exciting new challenges that lie ahead.
David Boyce
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.