To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton voters, on March 8, we urge you to vote for Mark Warren for selectboard. At the Feb. 24, Gilmanton Candidates night, Selectperson Warren spoke about his commitment to building trust and confidence in our local government by encouraging citizen participation and in the importance of having civil discussions to improve how our local government functions. He also spoke about the need to take care of those who may be experiencing hardship.
He has proven to be a man of integrity who deeply cares about his community.
Contrast the views of his opponent, David Strang. Mr. Strang’s statements about the proposed budget provided evidence of his ignorance of the budget process and showed great disrespect to and a callous disregard for the hardworking members of the Budget Committee. Further, by staunchly criticizing the town’s very modest outlay of funds to reimburse $270 (10% of the $2,700 costs) to the only dental clinic near our community to help Gilmanton residents of modest means with their dental expenses, he showed his true colors: that he values saving a few dollars over giving a helping hand to his less-fortunate neighbors. If elected he will push his agenda of “smaller government” but at what cost? A candidate with these values does not represent the values of our community and does not deserve your vote.
David and Claudia Ferber
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.