Do liberal Democrats honestly understand the difference between a verified vote recount request and a plot to overturn an election, as they have constantly declared concerning the 2020 election? An audit result may or may not overturn an election, depending upon whether or not the vote tally is proven accurate. An accurate tally can never be confirmed until a thorough election assessment is completed, and that has never been accomplished.
I firmly believe that most Democrats are terrified that a recount could alter election results, whether it be via unexplained surges at odd hours, voter machine manipulation with thousands of votes flipped from Trump to Biden during early-morning hours, dropbox violations, absentee voting scams, mismanaged ballots, or duplicate voting. I also believe that many Democrats refuse to acknowledge the difference between voter security and voter suppression.
Many 2020 election fraud deniers have produced some very weak excuses for numerous discrepancies as stated above. For instance, please explain how any region could possibly produce more than 100% of legitimate votes for any given community. It is also very apparent that we can no longer depend on the disgraceful DOJ, FBI, local authorities, or even secretaries of state to enforce election laws as the general voting public expects.
I assume many readers are reluctant to take the time to view an online video, but if anyone questions electronic fraud, please watch the following video (https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iHamGlCJNgJ/) and you will see absolute proof for the Virginia governors 2020 race. Could Russ Ramsland and his team possibly be that wrong with all their work? I think not.
