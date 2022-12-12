To The Daily Sun,

Do liberal Democrats honestly understand the difference between a verified vote recount request and a plot to overturn an election, as they have constantly declared concerning the 2020 election? An audit result may or may not overturn an election, depending upon whether or not the vote tally is proven accurate. An accurate tally can never be confirmed until a thorough election assessment is completed, and that has never been accomplished.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.