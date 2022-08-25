Our present national leaders have made so many blatant political, judicial, financial, and legislative atrocious errors in the past few months that I question whether or not our constitutional republic can ever recover, even with conservative and competent future leaders. Many politicians are willing to lie to promote their biased agenda just for political gain. Our southern border crisis is so disastrous that we can’t even get an accurate United States census or allow adequate security for generations of lifelong border residents. Our national debt is totally out of control with reckless spending and continues to escalate as inflation infiltrates our society. The FBI, DOJ, and IRS have definitely lost the trust of the American people and only selected citizens are prosecuted for serious crimes. Our nation's courts are very selective as to which cases they accept and conservative cases are generally eliminated, especially for anything concerning election fraud, even when absolute proof is exposed. Also, our Constitutional liberties are slowly eroding as radical morons promote educating our nation's children with inappropriate topics, liberals continue to teach critical race theory, and constantly challenge our religious freedoms. Political witch hunts, fraudulent hearings, and a two-tiered corrupt justice system continues to prevail.
Please remember the following wise words from our 40th president, Ronald Reagan on Oct. 27, 1964, as you cast future votes:
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
