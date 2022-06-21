To The Daily Sun,
What a waste of taxpayers time and money for the anti-Trump, biased Jan. 6 hearing consisting of all Democrats, except for the two Trump-hating RINOs chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She did not even allow the House Minority Leader to select his own panel candidates, but still calls it a bipartisan hearing. Ironically, one of the two panelists Pelosi did select is Adam Kinzinger, who apparently decided not to run for re-election and therefore has nothing to lose as he provides flawed statements to the committee. The other is Liz Cheney and her Wyoming re-election polls are dropping rapidly against Harriet Hagerman.
This bogus hearing falls right in line with the fraud that absolutely occurred back in the 2020 election. There are proven dual registrations, verified ballot box infractions with videos and authentic witnesses, truck driver affidavits, computer forensic reports, offsite computer updates at 3 a.m., last minute election law changes, and incomplete, invalid, and inaccurate recounts. Why can’t all these facts be authenticated in a court of law? We can start by blaming a biased press supporting crooked politicians. Furthermore, if the local, state, or U.S. Supreme courts would accept a thorough, in-depth election review, then the truth would finally be exposed. Please consider voting for conservative and honest candidates for all future elections.
Dave Patch
Barnstead
