To The Daily Sun,
I believe we need a logical explanation for why our current president was able to successfully threaten to withhold our tax dollars from the Ukrainian government, if Hunter Biden’s prosecutor did not get fired from the Burisma board, but how our previous president actually got impeached for simply making an innocent call to the Ukrainian president congratulating him on his presidential win. After reading the five page letter several times, I cannot understand what in that July 2019 phone call could possibly have been elevated to an impeachment level. It appears that we have separate levels of discipline, depending upon a person’s political affiliation. The complete letter is easily attainable with a quick web search.
I also have not forgotten about the voter fraud that absolutely existed before and during the last election. It has been proven time and time again, but no one, especially the SCOTUS, would even agree review the allegations. I believe that the Republican Party was not attempting to overturn an official election, but was simply asking for a recount in several suspicious states, especially knowing that proof actually existed showing multiple methods of computer cyber fraud. Please review the following website for actual evidence: bitchute.com/video/7iHamGlCJNgJ.
I am also concerned that none, or very few, of those discrepancies have been corrected, even as we enter the next midterm and presidential elections respectively.
It also appears that the majority of the media supports a presidential family with very questionable credentials, especially after honorable critics speak of alleged dishonorable connections to multiple foreign countries. Some authors have even stated that, if the voting public knew about a certain laptop, that the election would have produced the opposite party results. Please research all candidates throughly before voting in future elections.
Dave Patch
Barnstead
