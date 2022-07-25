To The Daily Sun,
Myself and my wife have enjoyed Gunstock for many years. However the mountain has been transformed into a wonderful ski experience only in recent years. The Gunstock Area Commission had an exceptional management team running a gem of a mountain, and they ruined it. Please get to work budgeting on 2022-2023 season pass refunds — they won't be making off with our money. They should have plenty of cash generated by our mountain available for litigation — they're going to need it. They have ruined the only thing I like about this dumpy part of New Hampshire. Congratulations. They've accomplished what a winter without natural snow couldn't.
(0) comments
