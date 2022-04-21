To The Daily Sun,
I am a native Laconian who moved away after losing work and opportunities to NAFTA and the China migration away from our manufacturing base 17 years ago. That said, my wife and I always read on the activities of our “home” state.
I can only hope that a completely Democrat congressional delegation changes with upcoming primaries, and reverts back to a more conservative and independent state.
To watch Chris Sununu greet President Joe Biden who wants to take away the first in the nation primary, but not greet President Donald Trump in 2020 is gutless.
Please don’t devolve into a more North Massachusetts state.
Dave Dutile
Greenville, South Carolina
