To The Daily Sun,
This was sent by me to the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce on July 26.
My wife and I love the Lakes Region and were visiting (and spending money) there as recently as two weeks ago. When you consider we live on Cape Cod, this is a compliment to your wonderful region.
But now that your governor has signed a very ill-advised law whose effect is to discourage vaccination, we can no longer justify visiting NH or spending money there.
If your chamber or any statewide business organizations you belong to are debating whether to take a position on this, please consider its effect on tourism and your economy.
Thank you and here’s hoping the business community can take a stand and get it repealed. When that happens, we will be back.
Dan Hamilton
Harwich, Mass.
Good riddance.
Dan, that is fine. Please enjoy cape cod and forget about NH ..We wont miss you
