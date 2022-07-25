I agree with Gov. Chris Sununu — the breakdown of Gunstock operations is precisely what the current Gunstock Area Commission and selected county delegation members had intended and hoped for. Therefore, expressions of outrage and disbelief have no effect on them and will not, independently, change anything.
There is really only one viable way to take back our county and our Gunstock — through organization and coordination and with a coherent strategy. It will take time. It may not be immediately successful in all cases. It will require that each of every one of us outraged by what we're witnessing turn that outrage into action — real, get-out-of-your-chair-and-do-something action. It will require a willingness to play rough. Congratulations to the Gunstock management team for a huge step in that direction. They've put their careers and livelihoods on the line, and many remaining Gunstock employees may be doing the same.
The beginnings of an organized opposition is appearing in the form of "Citizens for Belknap" citizensforbelknap.org. It's a start, and it looks like a good start. It will need a long-term strategy, an army of volunteers, funding, and an organized and focused path.
Personally, I'll be working to learn more about this group and will consider volunteering both time and money. Every like-minded reader should do the same. This is the only way to return current county and GAC "leadership" to the fringe, where they belong.
As we stand up and fight back, labels like "far-left activist", "RINO" (Republican In Name Only), and the like will continue buzzing out of the right wing nest like bees out of a knocked-over hive. Don't take that bait. Don't be distracted by the blather. We all need to get focused, stay focused, take a long-term view, and get this done.
