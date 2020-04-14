To The Daily Sun,
It is disheartening to see so many of our friends and neighbors put into positions which strain their financial resources in light of the situation we are all experiencing, namely the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the stay-at-home executive order issued by Governor Sununu, the closure of our schools and many of our businesses, many are finding their incomes reduced, if not eliminated altogether. This has certainly made it difficult for many of our friends, relatives, and neighbors to make ends meet.
As such, the Board of Selectmen of Gilford voted 3-0 at its April 8 meeting to donate this quarter's selectmen's stipend to the Gilford Got Lunch program. While not a princely sum, the Board of Selectmen know that every bit helps.
Dale Channing Eddy, Chairman
Gilford Board of Selectmen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.