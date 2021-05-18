To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to Concord Hospital-Laconia, from the emergency room to room 424. I was a patient and, as always, received the best care from nurses, assistants, dietary, cleaning. Everyone goes above and beyond and I am thankful we have such a great local hospital. The doctors in the ER and Taylor and Taylor my nurses in the ER and David. The Fourth floor feels like home to me have been there many times over the years and I just want to say thank you to everyone.
Mary Renzi
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.