To The Daily Sun,
Live Free or Die. Where is the emphasis for this state motto? Is it on “Live Free” or “Die”? As our state prepares for thousands of bikers to arrive, we have been advised that we are ready. We have posters, flyers and window decals! Restaurant customers are “supposed” to wear masks but as we have seen on all those Tic Toc videos, the option is still there to have a verbal altercation about freedom and rights.
If the same cadre of bikers from Sturgis show up here, they have a different definition of social distancing. Check the photos, check their live webcam, this is not faux news. We are inviting a wave of potential virus to enter our state.
For the economy, right? Perhaps we should consider what that economy will look like if we have a surge of infections left in our area. Are we willing to put our medical staff in jeopardy? Is everyone comfortable putting their young servers on the front line serving the visitors from areas ripe with the virus? Will your children get sick before school opens?
When major events happen to disrupt one’s lifestyle (war, famine, pandemics) we cannot be so selfish to insist on a partying atmosphere. Certain concessions must be made for the betterment of all. It is time to cancel this event, maybe look forward to another year not so fraught with all the planned restrictions.
Claudia Abdinoor
Gilford
