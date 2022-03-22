To The Daily Sun,
I read with earnest Tuesday's letter from Mr. Gallitano on the sad state of affairs with Laconia's WOW Trail. By coincidence I had approached what is known as the Winni Trail on Monday morning from the Belmont beach toward our train station and noted few distractions. But that afternoon my walk began from the Lakeport end of the WOW Trail. I was stunned and saddened to witness the proliferation of refuse.
Here we have Lakeport entrepreneurs going to the ends of the earth to bring luster to this side of the city. How can we have in the space of a few feet the luxe of an Opera House and an abominable mess within seconds of entering this walkway?
Just this weekend a father and son from Rhode Island parked at the train station and inquired of the specifics of the WOW Trail. How many incoming folks opt to begin their excursion at the Lakeport end only to be assaulted by piles of rubbish?
I'd like to think the machinations of Mother Nature to spring us from ice with a 35 mph wind can bring confusion and complications on when a town handles spring cleanup. But I think given the popularity of this gem and its sister cousin, we should endeavor to maintain some uniformity in appearance.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
