To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to Craig Wiggin's decision to abandon his reading habit based on the recent political cartoon that lit up the community. I've known Craig for years and have tremendous respect for him. He's been one of the area's finest across a spectrum of positions of authority.
We all know timing can be "everything;" yet with another shooting of a black man and the resultant sports shutdown, it can rock even the most objective among us. I take nothing away from his fury over the inappropriateness of this particular cartoon. What I am distressed about is having each and every member of the LDS team take it on the chin.
Several of the staff have been with The Sun since its inception. Each in his or her own way bring a verve to this paper, allowing it to receive regular recognition among its peers. Pulling the plug on the paper does disservice to the work these men and women do. Unless one has walked in their shoes, few of us understand how difficult it is to profile and then summarize the efforts of our local citizens.
There's a song recently created by country artists which ends with ". . . it's hard to live in color, when you just see black and white In a world full of hate, be a light." ("Be a Light." Warner Chappell Music, Inc.)
I'm trying.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.