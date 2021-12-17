To The Daily Sun,
While I could resurrect my violin and play my woe-is-me tune on the issue of my inability to transition to a reasonably priced, first-level master bedroom with walk-in shower, perhaps enhanced with a view of the Sanbornton hills, I will allow the Christmas season to seep into my bones and give credit where credit is due.
The in-depth studies done by both Jon Decker and Mike Mortensen in Wednesday's edition gave me all the information I need to accept the facts. "Lots of cash," complex regulations and a tight supply chain all play a role that won't easily be dismissed. Kudos for their excellent composition on a sensitive subject, especially to some of us less than "loaded with cash" Boomers.
I will also paraphrase a quote from Jeff Robbins' editorial on our equally complex political climate on not writing off America when it looks bleak. Darkness is followed by daybreak. I'll hold onto that joyous outlook — as long as I can.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.