To The Daily Sun,

After spending most of my Saturday morning attempting to absorb another round of facts and opinions on the aptly named “Chaos” of Gunstock’s shutdown, I must applaud the efforts of two reporters, Catherine McLaughlin and Jon Decker, for sifting through an overabundance of rhetoric and getting to the soul of this dilemma.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.