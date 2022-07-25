After spending most of my Saturday morning attempting to absorb another round of facts and opinions on the aptly named “Chaos” of Gunstock’s shutdown, I must applaud the efforts of two reporters, Catherine McLaughlin and Jon Decker, for sifting through an overabundance of rhetoric and getting to the soul of this dilemma.
“We the people...” have had the responsibility of managing the checks and balances long set in place to carry an institution as respected and valued as Gunstock Area. What happened? We all know "what happened". The question is: What are we going to do about it? Have we gotten so numbed by the chaos in Washington that we turn the other cheek and figure somehow it will work itself out?
I don’t think so. We need people in place whose egos are not front and center on a county staple with such widespread implications. When we lost Rusty McLear, a veritable wizard in the transformation of Meredith, I knew we’d given up on at least one voice of reason. Now we’re going to need a bulldozer capable of reinventing the wheel of justice.
We the people need representation based on a life story of proven success in evaluating complex issues not the buddy system. Who will step up to the plate?
