To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to everyone who attended last Saturday’s Moultonborough Town Meeting. Now that Article 8, which called for $750,000 of previously-appropriated taxpayer dollars to be put into “The HUB” capital reserve fund to show “support” for the project, was defeated, it appears “the community” has once again spoken out against a multi-million dollar community center project. Going forward, Hub proponents will be asking the selectboard to approve letting them expend $10,000 to $20,000 of your taxpayer dollars for professional cost estimates. Based on the defeat of Article 8, this would be a waste of taxpayer money. To date, HUB proponents claim to have raised $17,000 in fundraising. I suggest they use that money, rather than public funds, for cost estimates. Voters at the 2021 town meeting did approve $75,000 for exploring community center options, however, as Article 8 was defeated, spending more money on this proposal doesn’t make much sense. If you agree, I suggest you make your feelings know to the selectboard.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.