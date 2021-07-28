To The Daily Sun,
You can always tell you’re hitting a nerve when the liberals falsely slander you. I was never director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, ever involved in, or convicted of, any felony or offense, or sent to prison, as suggested by Natt King. I’m sure he’s well aware of this. It’s sad and disappointing to see a fellow Moultonborough resident sink this low into the gutter. I suggest he seek psychological help. He needs it. Rather than defend his disastrous choice for president, he writes letters to the local papers falsely accusing people of offenses they have not committed. Well Natt can be sure I will continue to speak out against the disaster he voted for in the last election, regardless of his false, baseless claims. I hope enough voters realize the mistake they made last year and vote for conservatives in 2022.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
Editor's note: As the writer states, the Chuck McGee who lives in Moultonborough is not the person of the same name who was convicted and sent to prison for his role in the 2002 phone-jamming scandal in New Hampshire.
