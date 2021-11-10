To The Daily Sun,
After listening to four years of “Trump lies,” I’m wondering why we aren’t hearing the same thing about Joe Biden. He tells Peter Doocy, on camera, at a national press conference, that he’s not going to pay illegal immigrants $435,000, then two days later says he’s “comfortable” with it. Hard to tell if he lying or just doesn’t know what his people are doing. Probably the latter. This comes as no surprise to those of us who know the real Joe Biden. The “big lie” is that he was a moderate. Does he look “moderate” now? He jumped on the liberal/progressive bandwagon on day one by canceling the Keystone Pipeline, and it’s been all downhill from there. When he was hiding in his basement, he said he wouldn’t raise taxes on incomes of less than $400,000. Technically true (maybe), but what do you call a six percent inflation increase? What does that do to all the retirees on fixed incomes? The average monthly social security check is slightly over $1,700. It’s going up 5.9 percent next year, or about $100. Big deal. Gas is now $3.25/gallon and climbing. Heating oil is headed for $4.00/galon or higher. Good luck to all us retirees. Biden said he wouldn’t stop fracking. Lie. I could go on, but you get the idea. We have three more years of him and his vice-cackler. Both painfully incompetent. We may not be able to do anything about them, but we can replace three of our four congressional representatives, including Maggie Hassan, next year. That would be a start. As of today, none of the four seem to be getting the message that we’re not happy. Watch their upcoming votes. They’re still with the progressives. That tells you whose “side” they’re on. If you’re a taxpayer or retiree, not yours.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
