To The Daily Sun,
I usually ignore letters by E. Scott Cracraft as they’re pretty much always the rantings of a left-wing anti-Trumper. As is this one. Strangely, we don’t see many of those lately from the other anti-Trumpers who wanted Donald Trump gone. Wonder why. I digress. After mistakenly reading Cracraft’s current diatribe, it appears he’s still a one-trick pony. However, his baseless accusations claiming that Trump supporters, and Republicans in general, are war criminals is a new low, even for him. The same goes for calling Trump a criminal and authoritarian, and that the Russians helped elect him. He offers no evidence to support any of these bogus claims, including any of the names of alleged Trump supporters who admire Vladimir Putin. A total fabrication. On top of arrogantly defining (in his opinion) Trump supporters, Mr. Cracraft now blames Donald Trump for the current Russia/Ukraine conflict. Right. Blame the ex-president who’s been out of office for over a year. Regardless of whether or not Putin consolidated his power under previous presidents, the bottom line is he waited until Trump was gone before making his move. We know why. Putin knows Joe Biden is a weak politician, not a leader. All threats and bluster — no action. Allowing Putin’s threat of nuclear weapons to prevent us from helping Ukraine was a huge mistake. He’ll now do this whenever he wants another country. So will China. Mr. Cracraft’s man Biden was in charge when Putin invaded Ukraine unprovoked. His man Biden gave Putin the green light by saying a small incursion into Ukraine would be acceptable. His man Biden told Putin we wouldn’t send help to Ukraine. Question: how many countries did Putin invade when Trump was president? Answer: none. That only happened when then-president Barack Obama allowed Putin to take Crimea (which was then part of Ukraine) unopposed. Another mistake. As stated by Ronald Reagan: you’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts. Ah yes, those pesky, annoying facts. The facts are your man Joe owns the Ukraine conflict, as well as high inflation, open borders, increased crime and all the other disasters we’re currently experiencing. Don’t try to spin this any other way. All are Biden’s problems, not Trump’s. Biden’s weakness and incompetence are on full display and the problems solely his responsibility. Period. Trump warned of the consequences of a Biden presidency, and he has been proven correct. So, Mr. Cracraft, if you’re going to write letters to the editor, how about basing them on something resembling honesty. Perhaps like explaining Biden’s a disaster with a 38% approval rating. Beating up on an ex-president who’s been out of office for over a year, rather than writing about what a great job your guy is doing, pretty much says it all. See you in November.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
