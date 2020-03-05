To The Daily Sun,
Next week Moultonborough voters will have to ask themselves who they should support for Moultonborough selectman. For multiple reasons, my answer to that question is unequivocally Jim Gray.
Jim has a strong history of serving our community. Jim was previously a selectman in Moultonborough, where he applied an open-minded, common-sense leadership style. Jim will listen to the facts and make sound decisions without bias or undue influence from special interests. Jim is fiscally conservative, with an awareness that tax money is not free money.
Jim grew up in Moultonborough, raised his family here, and now has grandchildren here which gives him an understanding of the issues faced by all of our residents, young and old. Jim understands that decisions made today will affect generations to come. Jim comprehends that Town Hall is not the White House and will make all decisions based on what is best for our local community.
Jim is the owner of a successful local business and possesses an awareness of the obstacles our town faces in regards to economic and community development. Most importantly Jim is a family man of outstanding character who will approach his responsibilities without a political agenda and with the best interests of our entire community in mind, which I fear cannot be said of other candidates. On Tuesday, March 10, I hope you will join me in voting for the candidate who most understands our community’s issues and who possesses the knowledge base and life experience most appropriate to address them. Please vote for Jim Gray for Moultonborough selectman.
Christopher Shipp
Moultonborough
