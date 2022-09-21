I’d like to thank Sharan Shanelaris of Meredith for correcting me regarding the recent election of Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister. I had somehow forgotten that Boris Johnson resigned and it’s been many years since I thought about the system of government in Great Britain. It’s encouraging that the conservatives are in the majority and that their new prime minister seems eager to put the country on the right path. I wish her all the best.
As millions of people around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, I too felt deeply saddened watching the events unfold on the internet. I know some Americans may look at all that pageantry as silly but I admire the British people for holding fast to their traditions and history. They are a special people and I truly enjoyed living in the English Lake District where I once saw Prince Phillip passing through our village in a motorcade.
Back in the 1970s the British were very pro-America. I hung my flag out every Independence Day for four years and neighbors always brought me bouquets of flowers and offered their congratulations on America’s independence. I couldn’t have asked for nicer neighbors. That flag also drew many American tourists to my door.
I’m not sure how the British feel about America now. We’re becoming a laughingstock around the world and now President Joe Biden is supposed to attend the Queen’s funeral. If he does go, I sincerely hope he remembers where he is and doesn’t do or say anything to further embarrass us.
