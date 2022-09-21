To The Daily Sun,

I’d like to thank Sharan Shanelaris of Meredith for correcting me regarding the recent election of Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister. I had somehow forgotten that Boris Johnson resigned and it’s been many years since I thought about the system of government in Great Britain. It’s encouraging that the conservatives are in the majority and that their new prime minister seems eager to put the country on the right path. I wish her all the best.

