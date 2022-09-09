To The Daily Sun,

I’d like to start this letter by congratulating the people of Great Britain for electing Conservative Tory leader Liz Truss as their new prime minister. I listened to her acceptance speech and several others and was truly uplifted by her optimism, her grace, her wisdom and her willingness to do whatever it takes to rid her country of politically correct “wokeness” and stifling regulations. I urge anyone who needs a morale boost to listen to her. I guarantee you won’t be bored.

