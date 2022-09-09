I’d like to start this letter by congratulating the people of Great Britain for electing Conservative Tory leader Liz Truss as their new prime minister. I listened to her acceptance speech and several others and was truly uplifted by her optimism, her grace, her wisdom and her willingness to do whatever it takes to rid her country of politically correct “wokeness” and stifling regulations. I urge anyone who needs a morale boost to listen to her. I guarantee you won’t be bored.
Then contrast her speech to the miserable performance of our own president. What we heard spewing from Joe Biden’s mouth last week was the most hateful speech ever given by a U.S. president. Replace the words “MAGA supporters” with "Jews" and what we heard over the airwaves was an English-speaking Adolf Hitler. “Make America Great” is now verboten.
As he pounded his fists in the air against a satanic backdrop of blood red and black, I fully expected horns to start sprouting from his head. Very theatrical. Interesting that he chose the Antifa colors for his background. The whole “performance” was a direct threat to the American people. He even used U.S. Marines, fully armed, to further intimidate. How can he be allowed to remain in office when he clearly threatens half the American people?
More than 82% of British people voted, a remarkable turnout and proof of the nation’s deep concern for their country. They now have a strong leader in the mold of Maggie Thatcher, maybe better. Lucky them.
If you truly care about the future of America, I urge you to vote for strong conservative Republicans in upcoming elections lest we end up under evil communist dictatorship.
