To The Daily Sun,
The true definition of Christmas is a Christian religious festival to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Period. I believe there is a so-called "War On Christmas," and it was started by the atheists. For many years, atheists have complained, brought on lawsuits, put up billboards, etc. against the true definition of Christmas. The atheists don't believe in Jesus Christ nor His birth and yet they are offended by public displays of both of them?
This is a suspension of reason and logic. There is 13 percent of the U.S. population self-identified as atheist,and over 75 percent as Christian. Yet retailers,radio stations and those who write the ads and catalogs for Christmas have all submitted to the atheists demands by selling 98 percent secular "Christmas" items.
Christians fight against things that are sinful, which is a problem for many businesses who seek to profit by them, so maybe that's why they mostly put out secular things to sell. The malls always have a Santa Clause, but have you ever seen a nativity? Radios play maybe two out of 10 songs about Jesus's birth, and call the other eight Christmas music, too. Christmas ads and catalogs rarely feature a nativity scene in them. I know of only one being who would dare to create a false Christ, like Santa Clause, in a subtle attempt to erase from our minds the birth of Jesus, seeking worship for himself instead, through our worship of Santa Clause over Jesus. Is he successful? You be the judge.
Jesus said, "You will be hated by everyone because of me." No other religion has their religious holidays attacked or persecuted as Christians. I wonder how atheists feel about making Jesus right?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
😂😂😂😂😂😂 Christmas is a holiday and it is not just yours.
