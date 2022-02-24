To The Daily Sun,
So Ms. Thomas thinks "Maggie Hassan is leading the fight to cut gas prices". Really. Wow a whole 18 cents — that will surely have a significant impact on the $1 per gallon increase we have seen since the current administration's policies were implemented in January of 2021. Did the senator call President Joe Biden and tell him to not shut down the pipeline, offshore drilling, restriction of oil land exploration to keep prices down? She supported the release from the strategic oil reserve — in December they released 13.4 million barrels, the United States uses over 20 million per day. I didn't notice any great savings or price reduction from that.
The federal government collects about $30 billion per year from the gas tax. So what part of the federal budget are they going to reduce to replace that deficit — it's supposed to be used to fund highway projects? Will they raise other taxes or just spend the money and add it to the federal debt?
"We haven't heard any real solutions from her GOP opponents. 14 months ago when the Republicans controlled the Senate and White House we were energy independent and actually exported more oil than we produced. Now we have to beg Saudi Arabia to increase production to keep up with our usage. The GOP had already solved the problem, the Democrats (including Senator Hassan, plus Shaheen, Pappas and Kuster) overturned the "real solutions."
Biden destroyed energy policies that were in place, Sen. Maggie Hassan followed her party — she didn't lead anything. She is not standing up for Granite Staters — she stands for her party. I won't bother to mention the policies she supported which caused inflation to be at a 40 year high.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.